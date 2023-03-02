'RRR' fans in Los Angeles wildly dance to 'Natu Natu' in theatre: See video

'Natu Natu' bags a nomination in the 'Best Original Song' category in Oscars 2023

Song Natu Natu makes its Los Angeles fans go crazy as they get wild while watching it play in the cinema.

Ahead of the Oscars, film RRR has been re-released in the US theatres. Therefore, a video came out that showed the LA fans dancing their hearts out while the song plays in the theatre. They took over the cinema hall by storm and danced wildly on Natu Natu.

The video has been dropped by the film’s presenters in the USA, Variance films. They shared the video with a caption that read: “Tonight, in LA, for your consideration: Best Original Song, “Natu Natu”. #RRRMovie is back in 275+ theatres tomorrow, bring your dancing shoes.”

In its re-release, the film has been witnessing full house shows as 1600 tickets have sold since the screening.

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the key roles. The story of the film revolves around two freedom fighters. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has bagged an award at the Golden Globes 2023 in the category of Best Original Song. The film has also been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards, reports IndiaToday.