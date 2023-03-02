‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer features Jude Law, Yara Shahidi

Peter Pan & Wendy trailer is finally here. The trailer showcases Jude Law as Captain Hook, and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in the much-anticipated feature.

Fans can look forward to first glimpses of the ‘Neverland’ seascape. The trailer also foreshows the conflict between Wendy Darling, played by Ever Anderson and the terrifying Captain Hook. British actor Alexander Molony was earlier revealed as Peter Pan.



The movie recreates the 1953 animated film and J.M. Barrie's novel which follows Wendy Darling, a young girl who wishes to avoid boarding school and Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. The movie is set to start streaming on April 28.



"In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure," director and co-writer David Lowery said in a statement.

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."



