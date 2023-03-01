 
Ashley Park gushes on working with Selena Gomez on 'Only Murders in the Building'

By Web Desk
March 01, 2023
Ashely Park had some praise to give her Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez.

On February 27, Ashley Park told Enews how she feels working with Selena Gomez.

"I only know that she's the absolute sweetest," Ashley said at the 25th CDGA Costume Designers Guild Awards. "I've had such a joy on that set."

The Emily in Paris star let some information slip about the show, "All I can tell you is that I play a Broadway ingénue, and I think that if I gave anything else away, I'd get in trouble."

Ashley announced that she was joining the cast of the dark comedy by sharing a TikTok video with Selena Gomez and Steve Martin on February 22.