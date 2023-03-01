Prince William makes first speech as Colonel of the Regiment at Combermere Barracks

King Charles III's elder son Prince William made his first speech as Colonel of Regiment at Combermere Barracks as he visited to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend St David's Day parade.

In December, William was given the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards by the King, who previously held the rank before becoming monarch.



William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton during the visit. The Prince presented leeks, which feature on the cap badge of the regiment, to the officers and guardsmen.

William, in his speech, said he was “honoured and delighted” to be joining them but said he was “sorry” his father couldn’t be there to join in."

The Prince added that King Charles, who had previously held the role since 1975, had treasured it and held it “so dear”. He went on to pay homage to the battalion and their rich history.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in high spirits during the visit. Kate rocked a stunning red coat to mark the day - and was presented with a bouquet of flowers by a young girl in traditional Welsh costume.



Kate greeted a number of children, including one who showed off their impressive backflip to the princess.