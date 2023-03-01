Which Pakistan players have registered for The Hundred season 3 draft?

From left to right- Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fatima Sana. Twitter/file

Pakistan's top cricketers such as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi and 55 other male and eight women players have signed up for the English league 'The Hundred' draft for its third season.

Pakistan's superstars Babar, Shaheen, and Rizwan have been listed at the Reserve Price of £100,000, while pacer Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem are listed at the Reserve Price of £60,000.

Here's the list of all Pakistan players who have registered for the draft:

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Akhlaq, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Noman Ali, Salman Ali, Umaid Asif, Saim Ayub, Danish Aziz, Ammad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan, Salman Irshad, Ahmed Danyal, Aamir Jamal, Akif Javed, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Sajid Khan, Umer Khan, Zaman Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Waqas Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Rumman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Shah, Saud Shakeel, Haris Sohail, Talat Hussain, Imam-ul-Haq, Ihsanullah, Abdul Wahid and Amir Yamin.

Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan was already retained by The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix.

Moreover, eight female Pakistani cricketers have also registered for the Women Hundred.

Fast bowler Diana Baig is included in the list of the second most expensive players with a reserve price of 25 thousand pounds, while Pakistan's Jawaria Roof entered the draft with a reserve price of £18,750.

Aram Javed, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Arooj Shah, Muneeba Siddiqui and Mahim Tariq have registered without a reserve price.

The draft of season 3 would be held on March 23 while the championship will start in August.

In the men's contest last year, Trent Rockets won the title after defeating Manchester Originals in the final match.

The Oval Invincibles, who defeated Southern Brave in a rematch of the 2021 final, prevailed in the women's competition to claim victory for the second time in a row.