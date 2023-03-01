King Charles won't let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry upstage his coronation

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could upstage King Charles III's coronation if they arrive to attend the ceremony.



King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla would officially be crowned on May 6, on the same day as Harry and Meghan's son Archie's birthday.

Now, it's being speculated that the Sussexes, who are said to be willing to attend the ceremony, could throw a party to celebrate their son's big day to allegedly upstage the Coronation.

Archie will be turning four on May 6 and it has not been confirmed if the couple will be at Charles' event. But, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the event they would try to steal the limelight by creating a scene, according to an insider.

Some royal experts also warned the monarch that the couple, who no longer have their royal platform, would relish any opportunity to attempt to overshadow a royal occasion.



However, a different source has claimed that King Charles won't let Meghan and Harry steal the thunder of his big day as he's prepared to destroy all their such plans.