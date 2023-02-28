Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make appearance at NAACP Image Awards to announce new winner

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made a high-profile appearance at the NAACP Image Awards to announce new winner.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, and though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not in attendance, their collaboration with the organization still continues.



Archewell on Monday announced that the 2023 edition of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award is going to Nabiha Syed, a media lawyer and the CEO of the digital journalism nonprofit The Markup.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in In a joint statement, said: “When we founded this award with the NAACP, we wanted to highlight and uplift people across the country who are transforming the digital world for the better."

The royal couple added: "Nabiha Syed is doing just that, harnessing her own expertise to push for safer, more inclusive online communities."

In their statement, Meghan and Harry also praised the Markup’s work. "Nabiha and her team are shedding light on some of the most critical issues of our time and in doing so, empowering all of us to reclaim some of our most basic freedoms: truth, safety, and choice."

The California-based couple continued: "She’s an inspiration to us and so many others, and we’re proud to support her incredibly important work."



Archie and Lilibet's parents first became involved in advocacy for web safety in 2020, when they joined with activist group Color of Change to join in a lobbying campaign against hate speech.