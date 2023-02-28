Jisoo from Blackpink explains why bandmate Jennie got her a certain gift

Jennie felt too guilty about leaving without buying the gift

Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink recently explained why bandmate Jennie bought her a certain gift in her recent Copenhagen vlog. The idol addressed fans while resting in her bed with a face mask on, explaining that she had just reached Copenhagen.

The members were there to prepare for their concert the next day. The idol was wearing a red Hello Kitty! shirt in the video, and she revealed that the shirt had been a gift from none other than Jennie. According to Jisoo, Jennie had said that she couldn't bear to walk past the pajamas without feeling guilty so she had to buy it.

It’s common knowledge for fans of the group that Jisoo has a fondness for everything that is related to Hello Kitty. Thoughtful gifts aren’t uncommon for the band members, with Jennie previously gifting Jisoo a Cartier ring on her birthday.