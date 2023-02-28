Madonna thanks late brother Anthony Ciccone for 'introducing' her to 'expansive thinking'

Madonna thanked brother Anthony Ciccone in an emotional tribute she penned following his death at the age of 66.

The 64-year-old singer turned to Instagram on Monday and shared a black-and-white snap of the pair accompanied by friends and thanked her brother for introducing her to so many life-changing people.

Sharing the picture to the Instagram story she wrote, "Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking, outside the box."

"You planted many important seeds," she added with a red heart emoji.

Musician Joe Henry, who is married to the Material Girl singer's sister Melanie Ciccone, announced the sad news of Anthony's death on Sunday.

He took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of Madonna's brother writing "My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening.

"I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.

"As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can.

"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table.

"Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Anthony's cause of death has not been revealed yet. Shortly after the news came out, fans flock to the comment section to offer their deep condolences to his family.