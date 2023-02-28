Deepika Padukone unveils her approach on dealing with 'Pathaan' controversies

Deepika also shares her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone shares her approach about how she dealt with the controversies that emerged before the release of Pathaan.

She not only spoke on her behalf but also commented keeping Shah Rukh Khan in her statement as well. She revealed that we both are committed and dedicated actors and hard work is what brought us here.

“I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here [to Mumbai] alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work, and humility, and it has gotten us where we are, told Deepika to IndiaToday.”

She went on to say: “As I said, I don’t know any other way. It comes across as not reacting. But shutting out the noise comes from knowing your truth and just having patience, resilience and humility.”

According to PinkVilla, the Race 2 actor also shared her working experience with SRK. She revealed that sports is something that is common and integral to both. “We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sport in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint.”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, fell into a whole lot of controversies after the release of its first song Besharam Rang as public started demanding a ban on the film.

