Prince Harry wanted to get rid of 'heaviness' on chest after death of Princess Diana

Prince Harry had not processed the death of Princess Diana until his mid-thirties, he admits.

Speaking to his therapist, Prince Harry explicitly spoke about not being able to feel the pain of losing the former Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex pens in his book: "Most memories of my mother, I explained, with sudden and overwhelming sorrow, were gone. On the other side of the Wall. I told her about the Wall. I told her I’d spoken to Willy about my lack of memories of our mother. He’d advised me to look through photo albums, which I’d promptly done."

He added: "Nothing. So, my mother wasn’t images, or impressions, she was mainly just a hole in my heart, and if I healed that hole, patched it up—what then? I asked if all this sounded crazy. No. We were silent. A long time."

Harry's therapist then asked: "She asked me what I needed. Why are you here? Look, I said. What I need…is to be rid of this heaviness in my chest. I need…I need… Yes? To cry. Please. Help me cry."