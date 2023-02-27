Prince Harry reveals Meghan's love of animals helped her bond with Charles, Camilla

Prince Harry has claimed that Meghan Markle's love of animals helped her bond with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on their first meeting.



The Duke of Sussex has shared interesting details of her wife's two dogs - Bogart and Guy, in his memoir Spare.

The former Hollywood actress, who's known to be a big animal lover, had two dogs, a labrador-shepherd mix and a beagle, when she first met the prince.

"Meg's dog, her beat-up little beagle, was even more beat-up of late," Harry wrote of when the former Suits star first moved to the UK with Guy.

"He was badly injured. Days before Meg left Canada, Guy had run away from his minder. (Meg was at work.) He'd been found miles from Meg's house, unable to walk. His legs were now in casts," the Duke added.

Harry went on to detail how he cared for Guy, holding the hound so it could go to the bathroom. Harry shared that he realised how much he loved Meghan at this very moment.

"I didn't mind in the least. I loved that dog," Harry shared. "I couldn't stop kissing him, petting him. My intense feelings for Meg spilled over onto anyone or anything she loved."

After news of her and Harry's romance leaked, the former Suits star was forced to give Bogart away to a neighbour after he was traumatised by the constant noise at her home, but she was able to move her dog, Guy, with her to the UK. Guy is still a firm fixture in the couple's life.