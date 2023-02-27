Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray and Rooney Mara were among a group of celebrities who were stranded outside the SAG Awards venue on Sunday.

The reason for the wait was apparently fire safety protocols. Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh posted video clips of the stranded celebrities at the Fairmont Century Plaza luxury hotel in central Los Angeles, on Twitter

”Total chaos at the SAGA wards as Claire Foy and Rooney Mara are not being allowed inside the ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel — they’re told they need to wait for the Fire Marshal to let them and hundreds of other guests inside,” said Setoodeh.

In the clip, veteran actor Murray can be seen looking around the room, while Mara, 37, was in discussion with others.

72-year-old Murray donned a black suit with a multicolored bow tie at the event. The A-list actor has past been nominated for three SAG Awards for A Very Murray Christmas; in 2016, for group honors for The Grand Budapest Hotel; and in 2004 for Lost in Translation.