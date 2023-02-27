PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss and opt to bat against Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Islamabad United in the 16th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.
Currently, both teams have six points on the points table, with United ranking number two and Qalandars on number three.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Hasan Ali
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (c), Sam Billings (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
More to follow...
