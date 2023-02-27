Tom Holland, Zendaya spark engagement rumours after the actor shares sweet reaction

File footage

Zendaya has been making headlines after ending her red carpet hiatus on Saturday where the Euphoria star rocked two separate looks at the NACCP Image Awards in Los Angeles.



The actress has now sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend Tom Holland after flaunting her ring in a picture, posted to her Instagram Stories.

Zendaya, 26, dropped jaws as she stunned in a green and black Versace dress before changing into a satin Prada two-piece.

The Dune actress’ glorious ensembles caused quite the frenzy on the internet. Fans and followers expressed their excitement and she received much-loved praise from Holland.

Taking to Zendaya’s post, the Spider Man: No Way Home star dropped three heart eye emoticons in the comments section.

On Sunday, Zendaya redefined fashion at the SAG Awards. For the star-studded occasion, the actress slipped into a pale pink strapless satin Valentino gown with a corseted bodice, adorned with satin roses.

She completed the red carpet look with a diamond statement necklace with green, orange and purple gems, a diamond bracelet, and black nails, while she wore her hair in her newly debuted short hairstyle.