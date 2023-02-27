K-pop group GOT7’S BamBam hints at a mysterious new project

On February 27th, BamBam from GOT7 surprised his fans by dropping a teaser and date, hinting at a new project. Though he hasn’t revealed any other details as of yet, fans are eagerly waiting for February 28th to see what is to come.
Fans believe that the rapper will be announcing his long awaited solo comeback. His other album called riBBon was a big success, going on to sell over a 100, 000 copies making him rank No. 7 on the album sales chart. This made him the highest ranked Korean solo artist for that time. The album also ranked at No. 3 on the weekly charts, showing a consistent stream of sales weeks after the release.
The Thai idol has also seen a lot of success with his variety show called Bam House where he invites fellow artists and chats with them. His first guest was Sakura from girl group Le Sserafim who he even prepared a gift for.
