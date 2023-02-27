Prince William, Kate Middleton will receive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle only with ‘chilly disdain’

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital that “seismic-level fractures” have invaded all relationships of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, via Express.co.uk.

“The fracture has been seismic, particularly in light of Harry’s scathing attacks on his brother in Spare,” shared Anderson.

“Harry and Meghan can’t possibly imagine that William and Kate will greet him with open arms, or at this point even pretend to regard the Sussexes with anything other than chilly disdain.”

In his memoir, Harry revealed the strained relationship he shared with his elder brother Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex described his elder sibling as violent since he attacked him at his London home in 2019 when William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry called such claims a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his American wife.

The confrontation escalated, Harry writes, until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor.”

In the memoir, the duke also detailed how tension rose between the two brothers that King Charles “begged William and Harry not to fight.”

As for his father, King Charles, Harry divulged that he and William “begged” their father to not marry Camilla fearing she was his “wicked stepmother.”