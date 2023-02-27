Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘rougher trot than previously thought’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in for “an even rougher trot than previously thought” because of their attempts to turn a “litany of family grievances” into a highly lucrative pay day.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

Her admissions were made in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.



There, she was even quoted saying, “Today it’s looking like if he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex point their rented private jet for London come May to attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation, they could be in for an even rougher trot than previously thought.”

“Harry might be the King’s son and fifth in line to the throne but now, having turned his litany of family grievances into a highly lucrative one-man cottage industry, on coronation day he looks set to play much the same role as one of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s artfully perched chapeaus – ornamental and nothing more.”

“Now, with this latest news, the Duke faces only an arctic reception by his family, an arctic reception by Fleet Street and an arctic reception by a British people about as keen on he and Meghan as tray of flaccid vegan sausage rolls, but the Sussexes will now have to watch on as Camilla’s family steal the limelight, a nation’s hearts and millions if not billions of clicks and likes.”