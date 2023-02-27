Camilla’s title change goes against wishes of late Queen Elizabeth?

King Charles is seemingly ignoring his mother’s ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla as she is getting a title change that appears to go against the wishes of late Queen Elizabeth.



According to Daily Star, the monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla could be looking to snub the wishes of Queen Elizabeth and change the title she gave her blessing for.

The Daily Mail, per Daily Star, citing insiders reported Camilla’s title will drop the Consort for specific engagements.

As per the report the title change will come after King Charles’s coronation in May.

The latest change in title will apparently go against the wish of Queen Elizabeth, who outlined her wishes for Camilla in a February 2022 letter.

The late Queen had said, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Camilla became Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.