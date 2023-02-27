Shah Rukh Khan shares story of his 'last meeting' with late Yash Chopra

On four episode docu-series The Romantics, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the story of his last meeting with the veteran Yash Chopra.
Khan shared that he was working with Chopra on film Jab Tak Hai Jaan in his last days. He added: “He (Yash Chopra) became very emotional after the last shot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Then he started crying. He said this could be our last shot. I was like why last shot? Then he said, No there’s no more shots left of you."
The Veer-Zara actor revealed that he met the legendary filmmaker for the last time at a function. “I went to hug Yash Ji and he was shivering. He had a fever. He told me mujhe bukhaar ho raha hai. I had come from a shoot to attend a function. I had my dinner and everything. And the next evening we lost him, revealed the actor."
In the episode, one of the staff members of YRF can be heard saying: “I told Shah Rukh that I lost my father. Unhone kaha aap akele nahi hai. Maine bhi apna pita khoya hai. So he also looked at him like his father figure."
Shah Rukh Khan has worked with the Yash Chopra aka the father of romance in a numerous films like; Veer-Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Darr and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring him along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma was the last film of Yash, reports News18.
Tom Cruise honored by Hollywood producers
Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's mother in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had an argument during their relationship
Cardi B says she has been on a "spiritual journey" since carrying out community service
Tom Cruise revealed he cried when he reunited with Val Kilmer for their much-loved adventure
Meghan Markle imagined Prince Harry would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions, claims royal biographer