Prince Harry told therapist he was sad his 'countrymen' had 'contempt' towards Meghan

Prince Harry complained about his family during a mental health session.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he felt rage as he opened up to his therapist.

He pens: “I vented about my family. Pa and Willy. Camilla. I frequently stopped myself, mid-sentence, at the sound of passersby outside the window. If they ever knew. Prince Harry in there yapping about his family. His problems. Oh, the papers would have a field day. Which led us on to the subject of the press. Firmer ground. I let fly.”

He adds, speaking of Meghan Markle: “My own countrymen and countrywomen, I said, showing such contempt, such vile disrespect, to the woman I loved. Sure, the press had been cruel to me through the years, but that was different. I was born into it. And sometimes I’d asked for it, brought it on myself. But this woman has done nothing to deserve such cruelty. “