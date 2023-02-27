Meghan Markle's 'great disappointment' about Prince Harry revealed

A royal biographer has shared his knowledge on Meghan Markle's intentions and her thoughts about Prince Harry's financial status, claiming the Duchess "imagined" the Duke would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have signed numerous lucrative business deals since they left the UK and royal family to live a financially independent life in 2020, still have to "scrounge" around for money to afford the luxury lifestyle they want, royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.



The royal expert went on saying: "She [Meghan] had imagined he [Harry] would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she is having to make up for it now."



Bower, in conversation with GB News’s Dan Wootton, claimed the former Suits star even married Harry for that reason, saying: "Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money."

"She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things," according to Bower.



According to the royal expert, Prince Harry's wife Meghan wants to ride in 'luxury cars' and 'private jets' to enjoy the luxury lifestyle like Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", also branded Meghan "money-obsessed".