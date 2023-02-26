Prince Harry’s 'older woman' Sasha Walpole plans to auction Duke's gift

Sasha Walpole - known as Prince Harry’s 'older woman' who had the first romantic encounter with the Duke, will reportedly sell a toy that King Charles III's younger son allegedly gave her on that very night.

The "older woman" who claims to have taken Harry's vir***ity when he was a teenager will reportedly auction a unique gift Meghan's Hubby gave her on the night.



Walpole previously revealed she was the unnamed older woman in the Duke of Sussex's autobiography Spare.

The 40-year-old digger driver, whom Harry described the woman in his memoir, is now set on making the best of the situation by auctioning off the cuddly toy he gave her as a birthday present.



As per reports, the proceeds of the auction are set to go to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, with a death toll currently standing at more than 50,000 people. Sasha Walpole was interviewed by Piers Morgan after Harry revealed the incident in his book.

"The earthquake happened the day after my story came out and I remember thinking how much more important this was than who had or hadn’t slept with a prince. I thought auctioning this bit of cheeky Royal memorabilia could be my way of helping out", Sasha told the Daily Mail.

