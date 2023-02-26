Paris Hilton shares why Kathy Hilton and family didn't immediately know about her newborn

Paris Hilton reveals why her mum and other family members didn't know about her newborn son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum until a week after his birth.
Speaking on This Is Paris podcast, Paris Hilton said, "Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old."
The Simple Life star continued, "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."
"So when we were talking about it, I really felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only," Paris, added.
The 42-year-old shared, "So Carter and I literally made a pact together that we would not tell anyone, and no one knew until just recently."
To keep things private, Kathy Hilton didn't meet her newborn grandson until about a week after he was born.
Paris said of the moment, "When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face."
"She was so surprised — just the look on her face, it was priceless," she concluded.
