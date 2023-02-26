Prince Harry advised to stop playing victim card

Prince Harry has received fresh backlash for his stance against the royal family ahead of his father King Charles III's coronation.

The Duke of Sussex has been advised by a famous journalist to apologise to the members of the royal family and others whom Harry targeted in his book Spare and TV shows.

The father-of-two has been slammed by GB News host Mark Dolan following reports the Duke wants an apology from his father King Charles before accepting the invitation to attend the coronation.



The journalist has apparently mocked the Prince for playing the victim card and urged him to correct his way, blasting the Duke for his demand: "The world's least happy millionaire, the ginger whinger of Windsor himself, Prince Harry reportedly wants an apology if he's going to attend the King’s coronation in May."

He questioned if Meghan's hubby will apologise to the palace for the multi-million-dollar book deal he shared which exposed the royal family's "secrets"



Mark continued: "Will he apologise for the undoubted stress and anxiety suffered by our late, great Queen Elizabeth II when news emerged when she was alive that he was going to write a tell-all book about a family and a monarchy to which Elizabeth devoted her entire life?

"Will Harry also apologise to other royals who now have a target on their back as a result of these flippant, reckless and ill-advised comments?"



Archie and Lilibet's father has been advised to stop crying as victim and take a serious step to make mends with the royal family.