'Party Down' star Ken Marino 'lost all hope' for series' return

Party Down star Ken Marino never expected the series to return after it was cancelled in 2010.
Thirteen years later, the Starz series is back and Marino along with other cast-mates—including Adam Scott, Megan Mullally, Jane Lynch, and Martin Starr—are back for another attempt.
“For many years, a lot of people would ask me in interviews, ‘I heard a Party Down reunion might be happening,’ and I kept going, ‘I think it’s around the corner,’ and ‘Don’t worry, fingers crossed. I don’t want to jinx it.’ After about seven, eight years, I stopped,” Marino told Vanity Fair.
“I gave up. I quit. I lost all hope. And then soon after that, we got it together.”
Marino returns as Ron Donald, the head of the Party Down catering team. The actor is committed to physical comedy: “I’m willing to fall on my face, both literally and figuratively,” which he says—serves him quite well in this role.
The actor also tried his hand at directing in the current season after his last attempt, which ended up being the series finale, tanked. “I blame myself,” he jokes.
Marino was a cast member on MTV's The State and has starred in shows Marry Me, Burning Love, and Childrens Hospital. He played the Lehman brothers on the Showtime series Black Monday.
