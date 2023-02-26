Tom Cruise receives David O. Selznick achievement honour at Producers Guild Awards

File footage

Tom Cruise received the David O. Selznick achievement honor at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night.



The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, was honoured for his nearly three decades of work as a producer – starting from 1996’s Mission Impossible – in the Hollywood industry.

Accepting the honour, Cruise said, “My whole life I wanted to make movies," adding that "I wanted to travel the world, and have adventure."

Cruise talked about making his film debut in 1981's Taps at age 18 and how producer Stanley Jaffe let him in on every part of the process. “I was certain this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life," he said.

Cruise thanked Jerry Bruckheimer, his producing partner on 1986 Top Gun and last year's Maverick. “You opened the door for me. You welcomed me in and I will be grateful forever.”

The Edge of Tomorrow actor, dressed in a tuxedo, continued, “I want you to know that I’m always rooting for you. I’m rooting for all of you.”

Cruise paid tribute in his acceptance to his partners Spielberg and former Paramount CEO Sherry Lansing, who presented the award. “You’ve all enabled me the adventurous life that I wanted,” he said.

Cruise gave a closing shout-out to “all the audiences, for whom I work first and foremost, thank you for letting me entertain you.”