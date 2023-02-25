Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘may run’ from Coronation: ‘Won’t face King Charles’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may choose to bow out of the Coronation because they are still “licking their wounds.”



Royal author Christopher Andersen issued this shocking revelation.

His admissions came during the course of his chat with Fox News Digital.

There, Mr Andersen claimed, “It's increasingly beginning to look as if Harry and Meghan might well opt out of the Coronation.”

“There are genuine security concerns, to be sure, and then there is the prospect of the Sussexes being roundly booed.”

“Harry and Megan are still licking their wounds over having been sidelined during the Queen's funeral.”

“It's highly doubtful that they would be willing to face the prospect of that sort of public humiliation again, particularly on Archie's birthday.”