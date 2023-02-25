King Charles will ‘abdicate before coronation’?

King Charles, who will be officially crowned in May, will abdicate before his coronation or his reign won’t be long, a celebrity psychic has claimed.



Celebrity psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson told Daily Express that due to the alignment of the planets over King Charles coronation weekend, it does not seem likely he will rule for a long time.

She said, “Right off the bat I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.

“I always tell my clients to expect delays during a Retrograde.”

The astrologer continued because of this, “it’s also not a good time to start anything new” such as a new job, or role, as is the case for the new King.

Jasmine went on to say: “Starting something new during a Retrograde can often mean problems will occur later on and it will be short lived.”

“Since Charles took on the role of King I have felt that his reign will not be a long one.”

The Express quoted the astrologer as saying, “I feel anything from a few months - 18 months, but as time goes on the more I feel that he will abdicate before a coronation. This is a possibility.

“Diving in a little deeper into some tarot, it looks like he will go through with his coronation and he will be successful, but it won't be a long reign like I felt,” she said.