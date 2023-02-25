'Star Trek' actor Michael Dorn on 'Picard' comeback: 'Very easy process'

Star Trek actor Michael Dorn reflected on his surprise comeback as Worf's in Picard season 3.

The actor was popular for playing the Klingon in The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Dorn called essaying the role again a "very easy process."

"Because the one thing that they did, which I really haven't experienced on the other iterations of this... the producers, we had a Zoom meeting together," he said. "And we really had an exchange of ideas...

"And they said, 'Well, we think Worf should be that,' and I would go, 'That's very interesting,' you know, and so that was a real joy. Because you just don't get that that much."

The actor admitted, "the makeup is always challenging," though the show "made that a little easier" this time.

"I was surprised how easy I transitioned back in," Dorn added.

Dorn also opened on to us about Worf's new look in Picard, "When I had the Zoom meeting with the producers, with Terry [Matalas] and Akiva [Goldsman], they said, 'Well, I said, I want Worf to be this.' And he said, 'Well, we want Worf to be that.'

"They said we want Worf to have grey hair. Like, everything's grey. And my little ego went, 'I don't want to be old,'" he added. "And then I thought of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, and that character Pai Mei, with the white hair... I mean, he could kill anybody.

"And so that was my sort of thinking, you know. That's what they did, and we agreed on that. And I think it worked perfectly."