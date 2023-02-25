Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (centre) arrives to appear before a court in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A banking court in the federal capital ordered on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on February 28 in the prohibited funding case.



A case of prohibited funding under the Foreign Exchange Act against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders was heard at the banking court on Saturday.

Imran Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court of judge Rukhshanda Shaheen.

The lawyer said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had decided that Imran Khan should appear before the banking court on February 28.

On behalf of Khan, a copy of the decision of the IHC was also submitted to the banking court.

In light of high court's decision, the court ordered Imran to appear before it on February 28 and adjourned the hearing till then.

IHC hearing

Earlier this week, a division bench of the IHC had rejected the request of former prime minister Imran Khan for attendance through video link and directed him to appear before the banking court on February 28 in the prohibited funding case.

The court had also ordered the banking court to stop the decision on the interim bail of Khan and extended its stay order against the verdict of the banking court.

The lawyer had said that a request was filed to the session court seeking to form a medical board, adding that although they welcomed the medical board there was no need for it.

Special Public Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi had said that nine other bail petitions were also pending in the same case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had stated that it did not require arrests to the extent of these petitioners, adding that the banking court had confirmed the bail of three bank employees in it. The prosecutor said that the court had directed Imran Khan to appear before it, submit surety bonds, and join the investigation process.

The petitioner neither joined the investigation process nor appeared before the court, he said. He further said that Imran Khan’s medical reports were taken from his own hospital which was not enough to grant relief to the accused.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri had said the trial court had given exemption from appearance to Imran Khan nine times, asking whether the prosecution had challenged any of the orders. The prosecutor had said the court had never asked the PTI chief to “walk” to court, saying that reaching the court area would suffice. He had requested the court to direct the petitioner to appear before the concerned court by February 25.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal had said it was necessary for any petitioner to appear in a personal capacity to get interim bail as per the directives of the top court. He had said that if the petitioner could appear in one court then why was he not appearing in another court?

The AAG had requested the court to turn down the petition of Imran Khan against the banking court’s order.

The AAG had said that the medical report of the petitioner had stated that there was swelling on his injuries. He had asked for how long the swelling would last. Imran’s lawyer said the LHC had stated that, in an extraordinary situation, it was enough to appear before the court once to get bail. The lawyer said Imran Khan would appear in the baking court before March 3.

After this, the court had ordered Imran Khan to appear before the concerned court by February 28 and stopped the banking court to take any decision on his bail case until that time.

