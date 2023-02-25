Meghan Markle was followed by 'wolfish' journalists in Canada

Meghan Markle was terrorised by the media after her romance with Prince Harry came under the spotlight.

During her break from acting, the Duchess of Sussex was chased by five cars to her home in Canada.

Explaining the incident, Prince Harry writes in memoir 'Spare': "She noticed five cars following her. Then they started chasing her. Each car was driven by a man—shady-looking. Wolfish. It was winter, Canada, so the roads were ice. Plus, the way the cars were spinning around her, cutting her off, running red lights, tailgating her, while also trying to photograph her, she felt sure she was going to be in a crash."

Harry continues: "She told herself not to panic, not to drive erratically, not to give them what they wanted. Then she phoned me."

Harry then recalls calling the police to protect his girlfriend, who was later told the press behaviour could not be controlled.