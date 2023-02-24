Prince Harry, Meghan Markle non existent in the ‘Hollywood pecking order’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly having a hard time coming to terms with their position in the Hollywood pecking order because they thought they’d be “number one.”



This claim has been brought to light by TV presenter Nick Ede, according to a report by the Daily Star.

Ede started by saying, “I think they came in and thought that the number one people on the block and they’re not really.”

“They’re kind of quite far down really in that pecking order. And I think that’s been an issue with them, in that sense of stepping down. I think the thing is that you forget that in Hollywood, royalty isn’t somebody with a title.”

“It’s J.Lo, it’s Sharon Stone, it’s Beyoncé, it’s the Kardashians. That’s their royalty. And also the Obamas or Clintons. If you’ve been in office, apart from Trump, then you’re seen as being a top dog. I think they have underestimated that in many ways.”