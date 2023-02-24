Selena Gomez ‘taking a break’ from social media: ‘I’ll see you guys!’

Selena Gomez has just weighed in on her plans for the future, as well as the scope of social media in her life, moving forward.
The conversation began once Gomez referenced her age and bid farewell to her online followers saying, “I’ll see you guys sooner than later.”
She announced this news over on TikTok, during one of her live chats with fans.
A video of the entire conversation was taped and shared to Twitter.
In the video she started by gushing over her fans, and the love they share, before adding, “I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this.”
“But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything,” Gomez added before signing off.
