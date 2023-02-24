Prince Harry says Boris Johnson sister talked about Doria's 'dreadlocks'

Prince Harry is opening up about the suffering of Meghan Markle’s mother.

Doria Ragland was dragged into the media frenzy after Meghan’s pictures with Harry went public.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how his mother-in-law’s roots were ridiculed by especially Boris Johnson’s sister.

He pens: “Sister Johnson further opined that Meg’s mother, Doria, was from “the wrong side of the tracks,” and as stone-cold proof she cited Doria’s dreadlocks.”

He adds: “This filth was being blasted out to three million Britons, about Doria, lovely Doria, born in Cleveland, Ohio, graduate of Fairfax High School, in a quintessentially middle-class part of Los Angeles.”