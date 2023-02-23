Lady Gaga showers praises on Selena Gomez, ‘one of my favorite ladies alive!’

File footage

Lady Gaga showered praises and love on Selena Gomez after she compared herself to Bella Hadid in a TikTok video.



A Star is Born actress, 36, reacted to Gomez’s video shortly after she shared the clip with her 47.3 m followers, in which she mentioned the top model.

In her post on TikTok, the Only Murders in the Building star had posed using a “Bella Hadid” filter that makes users’ skin look more glowy.

“I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,” Gomez captioned the video. The clip featured lip-syncing to a viral sound of Hadid's voice, the text on the screen read: "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid."

Lady Gaga took to the comments section and reminded Gomez of her beauty. "You look and are beautiful inside and out and one of my favorite ladies alive!”

Gomez fans also flooded the comments section and praised Gaga for being a supportive friend, one wrote, "A queen supporting a queen!"

"I love these two, gaga is the most supportive," another posted.

Other fans made sure the songstress knew that she is one of a kind: "She’s Bella Hadid but you're THE Selena Gomez.”