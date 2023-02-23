Brooklyn Beckham unveils new massive tattoo portrait of his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham wowed his fans after debuting his latest tattoo in honor of his loving wife, Nicola Peltz.
Brooklyn, who is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, has confessed that he is 'addicted' to getting tattoos dedicated to his wife, with whom he tied the knot last year.
The aspiring chef, 23, in his latest interview with The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, unveiled a large portrait of Nicola on his upper arm in black ink.
Brooklyn revealed he started getting Nicola-dedicated tattoos during the early days of their love story. "It was pretty soon after we started dating," he recalled, "and I am half covered with stuff for her. I have like over 20 dedicated to her."
"They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere," he noted.
Brooklyn explained, "I think once you find that person that you just can't live without, I think it's so like easy," he said. "I love her more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That's all I do."
He also shared his father’s advice to live a happy married life and said, "My dad always said just do everything to make her happy and don't lie to her," adding, "It's actually true: Happy wife, happy life."
