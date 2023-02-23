Kangana Ranaut calls herself replica of Madhubala

Kangana Ranaut remembers Madhubala on death anniversary, calls herself replica of legendary actress

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in 2006 with Gangster. She took to her Instagram stories on account of death anniversary of legendary actress Madhubala and claimed that she used to look like her in earlier days. She made a collage of her pictures from early days and gushed over the fact that she had uncanny resemblance with the late actress.

Sharing the collage, she wrote, “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out I was replica of Madhubala's younger days not sure about it now.” She also shared a picture from her first year in film industry which shows her dressed in black blouse paired with a black skirt.

Madhubala ruled the film industry in 1940s, 50s and early 1960s. Her film Mughal-e-Azam alongside Dilip Kumar was one of the biggest films made in B-town. Some of her memorable works include Neel Kamal (1947), Amar (1954), Mahal (1949), Badal (1951), Tarana (1951), Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) and Half Ticket (1962), Howrah Bridge and Kala Pani (both 1958) and Barsaat Ki Raat (1960).