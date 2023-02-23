Meghan Markle, Prince Harry character 'depiction' is accurate in new parody?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are upset by a new parody mocking them.
After The South Park parody of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex goes viral, the couple's ego has been harmed, says expert.
Expert Nile Gardiner claims: "The South Park parody has been immensely damaging to the vast egos of Meghan and Harry. Not least because its depiction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is so accurate."
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have become "laughing stocks" in the US following the show.
'Unlocked' was recently released on Netflix and was the highest charting film on February 20th
Sheeba Chaddha discusses her constant work and element of creativity
Kelsea Ballerini finally speaks up on her relationship with Chase Stokes
King Charles III's latest solo visit suggests he prefers his royal duty over Camilla?
Rakul Preet Singh talks about how box office success doesn't define a film
Will Smith created a Tik Tok video featuring the trophy he won at 2022 Oscars