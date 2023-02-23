Meghan Markle, Prince Harry character 'depiction' is accurate in new parody?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are upset by a new parody mocking them.

After The South Park parody of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex goes viral, the couple's ego has been harmed, says expert.

Expert Nile Gardiner claims: "The South Park parody has been immensely damaging to the vast egos of Meghan and Harry. Not least because its depiction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is so accurate."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have become "laughing stocks" in the US following the show.