Meghan Markle ashamed by 'whole' Prince Harry drama with 'older woman'

Meghan Markle is staying away from gossip as Prince Harry releases his memoir.

With the publishing of 'Spare', the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly 'embarrassed' by one particular incident mentioned in the book.

Speaking about his first experience with an older woman, Harry revealed how he lost his virginity.

As the story makes headlines on the internet, a source told The Spectator Meghan would be "embarrassed by the whole thing" and was "seeking support from mentors" - something that has now been disputed.

Meanwhile, the source also adds that Meghan felt "excluded" from the King's coronation due in May.