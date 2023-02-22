Rakul Preet Singh claims Box office success doesn’t determine whether film is good or bad

Rakul Preet Singh talks about how box office success doesn't define a film

Rakul Preet Singh discusses her project releases on OTT and how a film’s box office collections never decide the fate of a film’s success. Her films Runway 34, Doctor G and Thank God released on big screen and some projects came out on streaming platforms.

Talking about it, she said, “I am grateful that I have had those films, I don’t think whether they made money at the box office or not. They found their audience. It is tougher to satisfy the critics, which the film’s did,” says Singh, adding, “And they found their audiences later on OTT where they were hugely appreciated. So, today, I feel box office success is not something that determines whether your film is good or bad.”

She further added, “There are too many factors that are contributing to the box office today. I’m just very grateful that I had multiple genres to play with and different variety and versatility of films. As long as my film is reaching the audience’s and they are getting entertained, I’m grateful.”

She concluded with, “With OTT space, it will touch base audiences in Tier-2 as well as Tier 3 cities. It is very important for your content to reach the masses that it has been made for, specifically, when you’re making a subject, which is still a taboo, you’re not sure whether people with families will come to theatres because of a preconceived notion that they can watch it or not with their family. When it is coming to your home screen, you will attempt watching it alone, if not with the family. It is very important for your film to reach people, medium is not important,”