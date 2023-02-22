Netflix 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour thinks it's time for series to end

Netflix 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour thinks its time for series to end

Netflix Stranger Things star David Harbour have shared his thoughts on the series ending in season 5.

Harbour who played Jim Hopper in the popular sci-fi series said about the popular show, "It is time for us to leave that nest."

The actor, 47, is seemingly ready to focus on the future after playing Hopper since the Netflix series debuted in July 2016.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never, ever wanted it to end,” Harbour said. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up.”



He continued, “It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

The star who garnered immense popularity since landing the role of Hopper in the series has appeared in multiple projects ever since.

He recently appeared in holiday-themed movie Violent Night and has the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thunderbolts set for release in summer 2024.

Stranger Things creator Matt Duffer said in an event in November that Netflix’s team got emotional when they heard the pitch for season 5, “We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying.”