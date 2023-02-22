Kajol shares her opinion on remake of 'DDLJ', says 'it won’t have the same feel'

Kajol says 'films like DDLJ and K3G are created once'

Kajol shares her opinion regarding the remake of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

According to her, films like DDLJ, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can be created only once. If filmmakers will try to recreate that magic in the form of a remake, it will not have the same feel.

“My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; 2001). I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel.” She also added that comparisons with the original film of 1995 would be inevitable and that it would leave the audience disappointed. “You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling, stated Kajol.”

Last year, there were rumours about DDLJ being remade with Vijay Deverakonda starring as the main lead.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has a global fan following. Though, it been ages to the release of the film but it still remain alive everywhere around the world. The film gets theatrical re-releases in India even today, reports News18.