Prince Harry was 'embarrassed' as Meghan Markle entered Nott Cott

Prince Harry admits he was shaky as she showed Meghan Markle his cottage for the first time.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he was feeling a mixture of emotions as he welcomed Meghan to his home in Kensington Palace.

He pens: “I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed: Nott Cott was no palace. Nott Cott was palace adjacent—that was the best you could say for it. I watched her as she walked up the front path, through the white picket fence. To my relief she made no sign of dismay, gave no indication of disillusionment. Until she got inside.”

He adds: “Then she said something about a frat house. I glanced around. She wasn’t far off. Union Jack in the corner. (The one I’d waved at the North Pole.) Old rifle on the TV stand. (A gift from Oman, after an official visit.) Xbox console.”

“Just a place to keep my stuff, I explained, moving around some papers and clothes. I’m not here much,” Harry told his new girlfriend, he pens.