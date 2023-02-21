Katy Perry shares her thoughts on American Idol fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan

Katy Perry feels alienated with her American Idol co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, claimed a source.



A source spilled to RadarOnline that the singer mentions she’s “the third wheel of the group”.

“Katy says American Idol has turned into a boys' club with Luke and Lionel,” said the Roar hit-maker.

Source told media outlet what Katy thinks about her co-hosts’ “bromance”.

“Katy tells that these two male hosts play pranks on each other and tell inside jokes,” stated an insider.

Earlier in April 2022, Katy revealed how she used to select the Top 14 contestants along with Lionel and Luke.

“We picked our four and it was unanimous, which is great,”

Sharing her thoughts on criticism on the show, the songstress pointed out, “I feel like, every season, artists see us and they are trusting us more and more. The real world out there is not easy, and you can't be too soft.”

Katy continued, “I like to be firm and fair and fun and hopeful and supporting, but don't lie to them. Because they need the help.”

“I keep people around who say no to me all the time, or debate me all the time, and that’s a real big key to success,” she added