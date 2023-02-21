'The Last of Us' star Gabriel Luna on season 2: 'I've pitched a few ideas'

The Last of Us star Gabriel Luna opened up on his preparations for season 2 before he even started recording the Tommy role in the series.
HBO delayed the decision to renew the show after till the ratings shot up after the second episode, but Luna was convinced of the apocalyptic drama's future as he played both of the acclaimed video games.
During an interview with EW, Luna explained, "When I played the games, I experienced the story as one big chunk, one unified story. So I was just as much prepping for Part II as I was for the work that was immediately on hand," adding, "I'm fully... Yeah, I'm ready."
The actor also pitched some things to showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann about his role as Tommy in the upcoming season 2.
"I've pitched a few ideas to Craig and Neil about what we could explore, considering we can bubble out to certain pockets of the story that we don't get to experience in the game," he added.
"So we'll see what they have in store, but I was ready before we shot the first frame of [season 1] for Part II. I'm excited to get into that work."
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours
Megan Fox sends supportive message to Sophie Lloyd after she was accused of having affair with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly really need to work on ‘communication’ issue amid breakup rumours
Former Disney star Bella Thorne dished on details of her awkward fan interaction
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were made fun of during the recent episode of 'South Park'
Eminem has famously referred himself as ‘Slim Shady’ and ‘Shady’ since the late ’90s