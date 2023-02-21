Harry, Meghan asked to ‘not pull any stunts’ during Charles’ coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly told “not to pull any stunts” during the coronation of King Charles III scheduled for May 6th, 2023.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may also celebrate their son, Archie Harrison's birthday, which will coincidentally fall on the same date.

Today Show royal correspondent Natalie Oliveri said that the California-based royal couple may snub the coronation and throw a bash for their boy .

She noted that Harry and Meghan previously did something similar when they celebrated their daughter Lilibet Diana's birthday during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"They're also being encouraged to not pull any stunts during the coronation and really stick to the plan,” the expert said.

"I think their appearance at the Coronation will be very similar to that of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year,” she added.

"We might see them at one or two events but largely they will be kept in the shadows because they don't want to take away from the historical event.

"It's also Archie's birthday too so they might host a little party at Frogmore Cottage like they did with Lilibet."