Madonna claps back at 2023 Grammys trolls: ‘look how cute I am now’

Madonna in a recent post on Twitter jokingly clapped back at internet trolls and those who criticised her look at 2023 Grammys.

"Look how cute I am now," the singer posted to Twitter, while addressing those who made mean comments on her looks at the awards show

The singer, 64, shared a tweet on Monday, which was seemingly aimed at those who had made unflattering remarks about her looks while presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down," she captioned a snap of herself, posing for the camera face-on and sported braided hair, ripped jeans and a baseball cap.

She punctuated the statement with a cheeky "lol."

The tweet comes nearly two weeks after an Instagram post the singer shared, which was a reel based on her favourite moments from the event, but also taking to task viewers and fans who criticized her appearance that evening.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," Madonna wrote.

"I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment."

She further continued: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny," she noted.