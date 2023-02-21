Prince Harry 'honoured' Meghan Markle on US Independence Day

Prince Harry honoured Meghan Markle on special date night on the fourth of July.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex shares he bought the actress cupcakes coloured in US flag.

He writes: “She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: I bear gifts. A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. What’s this? No, no, don’t shake it! We both laughed. She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day.”

Harry then recalls: “I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing.”

Harry and Meghan met in 2016 through a mutual friend. The couple eventually got engaged in 2017.