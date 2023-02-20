Princess Eugenie ditches UK for US in 'Megxit' style relocation, stays at Harry's guesthouse?

There are speculations that Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are currently on a trip to America, have decided to ditch the UK for the US in her very own "Megxit" style relocation.



The couple, who were seen in Los Angeles in the past days at an art exhibition the Frieze LA Preview in Santa Monica, someway appeared to fuel the rumours that they are relocating to the United States following the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Eugenie's cousin Harry, whom she's said to enjoy close friendship, have allegedly sent the couple homes close to their own to look at. Andrew's daughter may pay the Sussexes a visit or even stopover while she is across the pond.

Meghan and Harry have a separate guesthouse at their lavish Montecito mansion where they enjoy life with their two kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and Eugenie may stay their while in the US.

Royal expert Nick Ede told Express UK: "Jack does really well in business, and he's a great guy. I think having them over there is going to be fantastic. Prince Harry is great friends with them, and Meghan is as well. I think sightings of Eugenie (in LA and Hollywood) will be great. She is great friends as well with the Branson family, Holly and the father, and the whole family."

Nick went on: "I think it will only be a good thing for the Royal Family and it will also be a great thing for Harry and Megan as well."

